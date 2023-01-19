scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Rajinikanth’s at home Pongal celebrations with grandsons Lingaa and Yatra, courtesy daughter Aishwarya. See photos

Aishwarya Rajinikanth took to Instagram to share pictures from Pongal celebrations at home.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Instagram pictures from her Pongal celebrationsAishwarya Rajinikanth's Instagram pictures from her Pongal celebrations

Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya took to social media to share some pictures from the Pongal celebrations with her family. Looks like superstar’s household had a traditional Pongal and it was done simply and elegantly.

In the pictures, Aishwarya and the family are seen making Pongal and putting the kolam on the entrance. Rajinikanth and his wife Late are seen blessing their daughter and two grandsons Lingaa and Yatra. Sharing the pictures, the 3 director wrote, “Hope you and your loved ones had a memorable #pongal..may god bless everyone with only happiness, peace, and prosperity in abundance (sic).”

Here’s the post:

Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya, who recently welcomed her second son Veer, and her family were missing from the celebrations.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who last directed the documentary film Cinema Veeran, will next helm her dad in the film Lal Salaam. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in the lead roles, while the superstar is expected to play an extended cameo in it. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, which is expected to go on floors.

ALSO READ |Sunil sports keikogi in his first look from Rajinikanth’s Jailer, see photo

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, which is set to be released on April 14. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has an ensemble cast featuring actors from all four South film industries. Malayalam star Mohanlal, Kannada star Shivarajakumar, Ramya Krishnan, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, and Yogi Babu are part of the film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 13:57 IST
