Rajinikanth movie Annaatthe gets a release date

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe is set to hit screens worldwide this Deepavali. Sun Pictures, which is bankrolling the project, on Thursday announced that Annaatthe will release on November 4 this year. “#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!,” tweeted Sun Pictures, while sharing a new poster of the film.

About 40 per cent of the shooting was stuck for nearly a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The production resumed last December only to be cancelled just after two weeks. The shooting in Hyderabad came to an abrupt halt after crew members tested positive for coronavirus. While four crew members tested positive for the virus, Rajinikanth had tested negative. However, the stress had caused fluctuations in his blood pressure level, requiring hospitalisation.

Rajinikanth spent a few days under the observation of doctors at a hospital in Hyderabad before he cancelled the remainder of the schedule and returned to Chennai for complete rest. After regaining his health, Rajinikanth returned to the sets of Annaatthe during the first week of April this year. And he shot for the film non-stop for 35 days and completed his portions before the second wave of coronavirus forced the country into another lockdown.

Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj.