Rajinikanth wraps Darbar shoot

Superstar Rajinikanth has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Darbar. Lyca Productions, the banner which was behind the sci-fi film 2.0, is bankrolling Darbaar too. It made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Friday.

Advertising

“Aanndd it’s a wrap for our #Thalaivar 😎 in #DARBAR 👑 get ready for #DarbarPongal 💥🔥 @rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad,” the caption read.

Darbar is already creating a buzz among fans as it will feature Rajinikanth as a cop on screen after a gap of 25 years. Directed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for helming films like Sarkar and Thupakki, will be teaming up with the superstar for the first time.

The film stars Nayanthara as the female lead and Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar will be seen playing the antagonist. The supporting cast includes Dilip Tahil, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiya, Sriman, Jatin Sarna and Nawab Shah.

The technical team comprises of Santosh Sivan and Sreedhar Prasad as cinematographer and editor respectively. Anirudh Ravichander, who scored music for Rajnikanth’s last venture Petta, has been roped in to compose for Darbar as well.

Darbar is scheduled for a 2020 Pongal release.