Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Rajinikanth wishes Amitabh Bachchan on birthday: ‘The one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity’

Rajinikanth called Amitabh Bachchan the only true sensation and superhero as the Bollywood superstar turns 80.

Rajinikanth wishes Amitabh Bachchan Happy Birthday (Images_ PTI)Rajinikanth wishes Amitabh Bachchan Happy Birthday (Images_ PTI)

Superstar Rajinikanth has never shied away from accepting that Amitabh Bachchan has been his inspiration throughout his acting career. He has also admitted on several instances that his trademark style also has been majorly influenced by Big B. As Amitabh turns 80, Rajinikanth took to Twitter to wish his mentor a happy birthday.

Rajinikanth wrote, “The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always (Sic).”

Rajinikanth and Amitabh remain friends and also worked together in the past. Once Rajini revealed that Amitabh has been an inspiration not just on screen, but in his real life. At the trailer launch of Darbar (2020), said, “Amitabh loves me. He told me after turning 60, I should be careful and do three things. Exercise daily, don’t bother about what others say, and don’t enter politics.”

The two superstars acted together in the films Hum (1991) and Geraftaar (1985). Rajinikanth has acted in Tamil remakes of Big B’s films like Billa (Don in Hindi), Dharamathin Thalaivan (Kasme Vaade), Mr. Bharath (Trishul), Thee (Deewaar), etc.

Currently, Rajinikanth is busy with the shoot of Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Touted to be an action thriller, the film stars Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, and Kannada star Shivraj Kumar. Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest release Goodbye is having a decent run at the box office garnering predominantly positive reports. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil Grover, and Neena Gupta. Uunchai and Project K are other upcoming film of Amitabh.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 01:24:33 pm
