Rajinikanth watches Jailer 2 with fans in Chennai; first time in 40 years. Watch

Superstar Rajinikanth watched Jailer 2 at the newly renovated theatre at Phoenix Mall in Chennai on Friday. Composer Anirudh Ravichander, who scored the film’s music, was also present. The visit marks the first time Rajinikanth has publicly watched the film in a theatre since its release on October 15.

On Saturday, Sun Pictures posted on X. “For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness Jailer 2 on the big screen!”

Rajinikanth watched a late-night show of Jailer 2 at the venue, sitting among a packed audience. The film’s team confirmed the details to SCREEN. “The actor enjoyed watching the film in a packed theatre. The fans were very understanding, and some of them even got a chance to click a photo or two with the superstar,” the team said. The actor was immediately escorted out before the fans left the theatre.