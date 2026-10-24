Rajinikanth watches Jailer 2 with fans in Chennai; first time in 40 years. Watch

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Superstar Rajinikanth watched Jailer 2 at the newly renovated theatre at Phoenix Mall in Chennai on Friday. Composer Anirudh Ravichander, who scored the film’s music, was also present. The visit marks the first time Rajinikanth has publicly watched the film in a theatre since its release on October 15.
On Saturday, Sun Pictures posted on X. “For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness Jailer 2 on the big screen!”
Rajinikanth watched a late-night show of Jailer 2 at the venue, sitting among a packed audience. The film’s team confirmed the details to SCREEN. “The actor enjoyed watching the film in a packed theatre. The fans were very understanding, and some of them even got a chance to click a photo or two with the superstar,” the team said. The actor was immediately escorted out before the fans left the theatre.
Anirudh Ravichander joined Rajinikanth to watch the film. Their professional relationship has become one of the most commercially successful actor-composer partnerships in contemporary Tamil cinema. Along with Anirudh, Dhanush’s son was also spotted at the screening, watching the film alongside his grandfather Rajinikanth.
For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen!😎🔥
#Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster
#Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide
@rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss @IMAX
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 24, 2026
Jailer 2 box office journey
The theatre visit comes as Jailer 2 continues its strong commercial run. By the morning of its release on October 15, the film had sold 29.69 lakh tickets across 31,812 screens in India, accumulating Rs 57.30 crore in pre-release ticket sales alone, according to Sacnilk. The opening day accounted for the largest share, with 14.47 lakh tickets sold for Rs 30.90 crore. The remaining days saw steady demand: Day 2 registered Rs 7.88 crore through 4.49 lakh tickets, Day 3 added Rs 7.59 crore from 4.34 lakh tickets, even Day 5 recorded Rs 2.88 crore from 1.71 lakh tickets, with the Dussehra holiday on October 20.
The opening-day advance booking of Rs 30.90 crore made Jailer 2 the second-highest advance booking for a Rajinikanth film, surpassing the Rs 23.25 crore recorded by Siva’s Annaatthe but falling short of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, which released last year.
When the actual Day 1 numbers arrived, they exceeded even the advance booking expectations. Jailer 2 collected Rs 59.70 crore net in India on its opening day across 16,599 shows, according to Sacnilk. The worldwide gross on Day 1 stood at Rs 125.25 crore. The number surpassed the original Jailer’s opening-day collection of Rs 48.35 crore, establishing the sequel as the bigger opener. In eight days, the film has earned Rs 628 crore worldwide.
Also Read: Jailer 2 movie review: Hrithik Roshan delivers biggest high in Rajinikanth’s star-studded actioner
The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, has crossed Rs 542 crore worldwide within its first week. It is currently the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.
About Jailer
Rajinikanth stars as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, reprising his role from the first Jailer. The sequel also features SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and cameos from Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi.