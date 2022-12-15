scorecardresearch
Superstar Rajinikanth visits Pedda dargah with AR Rahman after seeking blessings at Tirupathi temple. Watch

Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwaryaa participated in the popular 'suprabhatham seva' in Tirupati temple and later visited the Pedda dargah with composer AR Rahman.

Rajinikanth visits Tirupati and Ameen Dargah on the same day (Images: Instagram/AR Rahman/AishwaryaaRajinikanth visits Tirupati and Ameen Dargah on the same day (Images: Instagram/AR Rahman/Aishwaryaa

Superstar Rajinikanth sought blessings at the Tirupati temple and Ameen Peer Dargah on Thursday. The Tamil superstar visited Tirupati temple with his daughter Aishwaryaa early on Thursday morning, as per reports. After attending morning seva in the world-famous Hindu temple, the actor visited Ameen Dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh with composer AR Rahman.

He reached Tirupati on Wednesday night along with Aishwaryaa and participated in the puja on Thursday morning. Visuals of Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa at ‘suprabhatam seva’, the pre-dawn seva where hymns are recited as a ritual to wake up the Lord, are going viral. Later, they were offered Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Rajinikanth was seen in his trademark kurta. He also sported a beard, a part of his look from his upcoming film Jailer.

Addressing the media, Rajinikanth said that visiting Tirupati was a divine experience that cannot be expressed in words. When asked about actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin being promoted to minister, Rajinikanth said that he has already expressed his best wishes to him.

Later, the two joined AR Rahman to visit the popular Ameen Peer dargah aka Pedda dargah. Here are scenes from the venue:

AR Rahman and Rajinikanth at Pedda Dargha (PR image) AR Rahman and Rajinikanth at Pedda Dargha (PR image)

Recently, Rajinikanth was awed by AR Rahman’s upcoming virtual-reality thriller, Le Musk. After watching the film, the actor congratulated Rahman, and said, “My god! Ena Panirukeenga (what have you done!) Rahman sir? Mind-blowing! Super! It is one-of-a-kind.”

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth:

ALSO READ |At 72, how Rajinikanth invalidated his own song Ra Ra Ramaiya from Baashha

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is expected to be released in April for the Tamil New year. However, the makers are yet to confirm the release date of the film. Produced by Sun Pictures, the action drama has Rajinikanth joining hands with Ramya Krishnan after a gap of two decades.

Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar is playing the antagonist in the film. Vasantha Ravi, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu are other actors in the film. Anirudh Ravichandran, who has teamed up with the superstar in Petta, is again collaborating with the actor for the film.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 01:59:10 pm
