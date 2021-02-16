scorecardresearch
Rajinikanth visits Ilaiyaraaja’s new recording studio, see photos

Ilaiyaraaja decided to get a studio of his own after a spat with his former longtime collaborator Prasad Studios.

New Delhi
February 16, 2021
ilayiraaja and rajinikanthIlayiraaja and Rajinikanth strike a pose for the camera. (Photo: Twitter/Janardhan Koushik)

After his very public fallout with Prasad Studios, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has set up his brand new studio in Chennai’s Kodambakkam area. Superstar Rajinikanth visited the maestro’s new studio on Tuesday.

Rajinikanth paid a visit to the newly inaugurated space and even posed with the composer for a few photographs. Rajini and Ilaiyaraaja have collaborated on popular projects like Thalapathi, Veera, among more.

The new Ilaiyaraaja studio was supposed to open in September 2020. However, it was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrated composer decided to get a studio of his own after a spat with his former longtime collaborator Prasad Studios. For the uninitiated, the dispute began when Recording Theatre-1, where Ilaiyaraaja had been working since the 70s, was allegedly ransacked by the property owners. The musician had sued Prasad Studios demanding Rs 50 lakh in compensation for allegedly removing his music instruments, damaging some equipment and stealing his music notes from the recording studio.

On the work front, the beloved musician has several projects lined for release, including the likes of Mamanithan, Thupparivaalan 2 among more.

