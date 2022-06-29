Rajinikanth, Venkatesh, Jayam Ravi condole death of Meena’s husband Vidyasagar

Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was reportedly suffering from a severe lung infection for which he was under treatment for the last few months. However, on Tuesday evening, he succumbed to his illness. He was 48.

Vidyasagar’s mortal remains were kept at his Chennai residence on Wednesday for family members and friends to pay last respects. Many members of the film fraternity, including Prabhudheva, Rambha, Cheran, Lakshmi, Kala and Mansoor Ali Khan among others, paid their respects to Vidyasagar.

Superstar Rajinikanth too paid his last respects to Meena’s husband Vidyasagar. Meena has acted with Rajinikanth in many movies. She first appeared as a child artiste along with Rajinikanth in the 1984 movie Anbulla Rajinikanth. In the film, Meena played the role of an orphaned child with a terminal illness, who nutures the wish of becoming friends with movie star Rajinikanth. She also later went onto play the love interest of Rajinikanth in movies such as Veera, Yejaman and Muthu. Meena recently made a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

Condolences are also pouring in from members of the film fraternity and fans of Meena.

“Extremely sad and shocked by the demise of Vidyasagar gaaru! My heartfelt condolences to Meena gaaru and the entire family! Wishing them with all the strength to sail through this!,” Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted.

Jayam Ravi posted on Twitter, “RIP my friend Sagar. You fought so bravely. My heart goes out to Meena and Nainika. Our prayers to overcome this loss.”

“Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena’s husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family (sic),” tweeted Khushbhu Sundar, who also made an appearance with Meena in Annaatthe.

It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar, our family’s heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/VHJ58o1cwP — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) June 28, 2022

Woke up to devastating news of #meena garu’s husband, Vidyasagar garu passed away due to Covid complications. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire family. — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 29, 2022

Extremely Shocked and grieved beyond words. Don’t know how to console you Meena. What to say to Nainika. Just don’t understand this cruel fate.#omshanti pic.twitter.com/bF8Qg8h1TW — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) June 29, 2022

I very humbly request the media to be little responsible. Meena’s husband had covid 3 months back. Covid worsened his lung condition. Pls do not send out a wrong message & create any kind of fear or cause flutter by saying we lost Sagar to covid. Yes we need to cautious, but pls. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 29, 2022

RIP my friend Sagar. You fought so bravely. My heart goes out to Meena and Nainika. Our prayers to overcome this loss. — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) June 29, 2022

Vidyasagar was a Bengaluru-based businessman. He tied the knot with Meena in 2009. Vidyasagar is survived by his wife and daughter Nainika.