Rajinikanth unveils trailer for remastered version of Baba: ‘A film that will forever be closest to my heart’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film is Jailer, which is set to be released in 2023. In the meantime, his fans will get a chance to watch the icon on the big screen as his 2002 film Baba is being re-released on December 12, to commemorate his 72nd birthday. Now, the superstar has unveiled the trailer of the remastered version of Baba.

Sharing the trailer, Rajinikanth wrote, “A film that will forever be closest to my heart … #Baba remastered version releasing soon (sic).”

When it was released back in 2002, Baba turned out to be a colossal flop that incurred huge losses for distributors. However, Rajinikanth took responsibility and compensated many who were financially hit because of the film’s underperformance.

Many were left wondering why this film in particular was chosen to be re-released and remastered. When asked about it, the film’s director Suresh Krishna said in an interview with a leading daily that it is because of the increasing popularity of fantasy films. The director also said that Baba was ahead of its time.

The new version will have an improved sound mix and will be 30 minutes shorter than the original.

Baba, written by Rajinikanth, follows the story of the eponymous protagonist, an atheist, who keeps dissing others’ beliefs. However, things take a huge turn when he ends up meeting Mahavatar Babaji, a Hindu yogi, who blesses him with seven boons. When the news of his superpower becomes public knowledge, vile politicians demand Baba use it for their gains.

With music by AR Rahman, Baba also stars Manisha Koirala, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Goundamani, Amrish Puri, Bharat Dabholkar, and Sujatha. Recently, similar re-releases were organised on the birthdays of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Some of Dilip Kumar’s films will also be re-released on his birth anniversary next week.