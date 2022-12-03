scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Rajinikanth unveils trailer for remastered version of Baba: ‘A film that will forever be closest to my heart’

The 2002 flop Baba, directed by Suresh Krishna and starring Rajinikanth, will be re-released on his 72nd birthday on December 12.

A still from Baba trailerA still from Baba trailer

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film is Jailer, which is set to be released in 2023. In the meantime, his fans will get a chance to watch the icon on the big screen as his 2002 film Baba is being re-released on December 12, to commemorate his 72nd birthday. Now, the superstar has unveiled the trailer of the remastered version of Baba.

Sharing the trailer, Rajinikanth wrote, “A film that will forever be closest to my heart … #Baba remastered version releasing soon (sic).”

When it was released back in 2002, Baba turned out to be a colossal flop that incurred huge losses for distributors. However, Rajinikanth took responsibility and compensated many who were financially hit because of the film’s underperformance.

Many were left wondering why this film in particular was chosen to be re-released and remastered. When asked about it, the film’s director Suresh Krishna said in an interview with a leading daily that it is because of the increasing popularity of fantasy films. The director also said that Baba was ahead of its time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

The new version will have an improved sound mix and will be 30 minutes shorter than the original.

ALSO READ |4 years of 2.0: When Rajinikanth admitted Akshay Kumar is the hero of the film

Baba, written by Rajinikanth, follows the story of the eponymous protagonist, an atheist, who keeps dissing others’ beliefs. However, things take a huge turn when he ends up meeting Mahavatar Babaji, a Hindu yogi, who blesses him with seven boons. When the news of his superpower becomes public knowledge, vile politicians demand Baba use it for their gains.

With music by AR Rahman, Baba also stars Manisha Koirala, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Goundamani, Amrish Puri, Bharat Dabholkar, and Sujatha. Recently, similar re-releases were organised on the birthdays of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Some of Dilip Kumar’s films will also be re-released on his birth anniversary next week.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 07:47:59 pm
Next Story

Janhvi Kapoor on being compared to Sridevi: ‘I may not have the talent or beauty of my mother, but…’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet the Rohit Shetty’s ‘comedy-verse’ Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close