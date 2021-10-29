Rajinikanth undergoes surgery, to be discharged soon: Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure on Friday and is “recovering well,” a statement from the Kauvery Hospital, Chennai read on Friday. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

Rajinikanth was hospitalised on Thursday after he experienced some giddiness. His publicist Riaz K Ahmed had said then, “It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up.”

Doctor Aravindan Selvaraj from Kauvery Hospital has now confirmed that Rajinikanth was advised Carotid Artery revascularization.

Read the full medical bulletin here:

“Mr Rajinikanth was admitted in Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai yesterday (28th Oct 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization.

The procedure was performed successfully today (29. Oct 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj MS FRCS Ortho Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon Co-Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.”

The latest news about Rajinikanth’s health comes days after the Thalaivar received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Delhi. The 70-year old actor had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.