scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Rajinikanth turns 72: Dhanush leads celeb wish squad, Kamal Haasan and Dulquer Salmaan follow

As superstar Rajinikanth turned a year older, his former son-in-law and star Dhanush shared a simple but respectful birthday tweet for the actor.

rajinikanthRajinikanth seen here with Dhanush. (Photo: Dhanush/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

It is superstar Rajinikanth‘s birthday today. As the actor turned 72, fans and celebrities flocked to social media to wish their favourite Thalaiva on his special day. Leading the brigade was Rajinikanth’s former son-in-law and actor Dhanush. Dhanush was married to Rajini’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The two are separated now.

Dhanush took to Twitter and simply wrote, “Happy birthday Thalaiva” along with multiple folded hands emoji. His wish was followed by Malayalam star and actor Dulquer Salmaan who wrote, “Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever.  #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

Composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has also scored Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer’s music, shared a post which read, “#HappyBirthdayThalaiva 🥳🥳🥳
Love you ❤️❤️❤️. #Jailer #MuthuvelPandian Arrives at 6pm 🔥🔥. #HappyBirthdaySuperstarRajinikanth.” Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, who has directed him in Jailer, shared a tribute video on the occasion and wrote, “Happiestttt birthday to the most humble and the charismatic #SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir 💐💥💐
#HBDSUPERSTARAJINIKANTH ⭐️.”

Kamal Haasan also chimed in and wished his friend a happy birthday, sharing a tweet which loosely translated to, “Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success.” Manjima Mohan and Mirnaa, among other celebs, also wished Rajinikanth on the special day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist
Also Read |Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: At 72, how Thalaivar invalidated his own song Ra Ra Ramaiya from Baashha

On the work front, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Jailer. He was last seen in Annaatthe, which didn’t do the expected box office numbers. The actor also has a cameo in the upcoming Lal Salaam.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 11:57:20 am
Next Story

Nawab Malik approaches Bombay High Court after special court denies him bail in money laundering case, hearing tomorrow

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first wedding anniversary vacation is all kinds of goals
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close