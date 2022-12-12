Rajinikanth turns 72: Dhanush leads celeb wish squad, Kamal Haasan and Dulquer Salmaan follow

It is superstar Rajinikanth‘s birthday today. As the actor turned 72, fans and celebrities flocked to social media to wish their favourite Thalaiva on his special day. Leading the brigade was Rajinikanth’s former son-in-law and actor Dhanush. Dhanush was married to Rajini’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The two are separated now.

Dhanush took to Twitter and simply wrote, “Happy birthday Thalaiva” along with multiple folded hands emoji. His wish was followed by Malayalam star and actor Dulquer Salmaan who wrote, “Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

Composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has also scored Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer’s music, shared a post which read, “#HappyBirthdayThalaiva 🥳🥳🥳

Love you ❤️❤️❤️. #Jailer #MuthuvelPandian Arrives at 6pm 🔥🔥. #HappyBirthdaySuperstarRajinikanth.” Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, who has directed him in Jailer, shared a tribute video on the occasion and wrote, “Happiestttt birthday to the most humble and the charismatic #SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir 💐💥💐

#HBDSUPERSTARAJINIKANTH ⭐️.”

Kamal Haasan also chimed in and wished his friend a happy birthday, sharing a tweet which loosely translated to, “Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success.” Manjima Mohan and Mirnaa, among other celebs, also wished Rajinikanth on the special day.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Jailer. He was last seen in Annaatthe, which didn’t do the expected box office numbers. The actor also has a cameo in the upcoming Lal Salaam.