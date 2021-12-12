Rajinikanth turns 71: Mahesh Babu, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Dhanush shower Thalaiva with birthday wishes

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 71st birthday today. On the occassion, he is receiving warm wishes from his well-wishers. Tagging him as the “epitome of style and charisma,” Mahesh Babu wished Rajinikanth “greath health and happiness always.” Pa Ranjith also wished the superstar on his birthday. “Wishing you a very happy birthday dear

@rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always,” Mammootty wrote.

Mohanlal called Rajinikanth “epitome of humility.” In a tweet, he wrote, “Happiest birthday wishes dearest @rajinikanth sir.. You are the epitome of humility. Prayers for your good health and happiness always.” Dhanush wished Rajinikanth on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, the Atrangi Re actor wrote, “Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much.”

To the epitome of style & charisma.. Wishing you a very happy birthday @rajinikanth sir! Great health and happiness always 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always. இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் அன்பு ரஜினி#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/ramDKn5ob3 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2021

Wishing the #Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir a very happy birthday. You are one of the biggest stars I have met and yet an extremely humble person. May you live a long and happy life ahead! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/m8RFDOKB2I — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 12, 2021

Happy birthday to my inspiration super star @rajinikanth sir 🙏👍 Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder👍😊Love you sir 🙏❤️#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/H5OIbueN5l — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 12, 2021

Heartiest birthday wishes to #SuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth sir – a noble soul, who despite rising to the heights of greatness, continues to be the epitome of humility. Here’s wishing the legend a healthy and happy year ahead!! — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) December 12, 2021

Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health 🙏🏼🙏🏼💐@rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/PftnQ2Dk2B — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 12, 2021

Sharing a throwback photo on Twitter, Madhuri Dixit recalled her first meet with Rajinikanth. “You are one of the biggest stars I have met and yet an extremely humble person. May you live a long and happy life ahead,” she wrote. Siva Karthikeyan mentiond how Rajinikanth is his “inspiration.” Sharing a picture on Twitter, he wrote, “Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder.”

“No words can express all the respect and admiration we have for you. Have a great birthday sir,” Manjima Mohan mentioned via tweet. Director Bobby wrote, “Wishing the Ever Charming superstar, a humble human being @rajinikanth sir a very happy birthday. Keep inspiring us.” Director Kona Venkat wished Rajinikanth great health and peace. The filmmaker thanked Thalaiva for teaching him “simplicity.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which was received well by the audience. However, it did not manage to get good reviews from critics. Post the film’s release, Rajinikanth called it a “memorable film” and penned an emotional note for the film’s director. “Siva spoke very innocently, and honestly and I immediately liked him. I asked if he had a story for me. And I told him that we have to give a hit like Viswasam,” he shared via a message on his Hoote account.

Annaatthe is currently streaming on OTT platforms Netflix and Sun NXT. On Netflix, the film is streaming in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.