scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 12, 2021
MUST READ

Rajinikanth turns 71: Mahesh Babu, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Dhanush shower Thalaiva with birthday wishes

As Rajinikanth turns 71 today, the actor received immense love from his fans. Celebrities such as Dhanush, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and others took to Twitter to wish Thalaiva.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 12, 2021 1:13:02 pm
Rajinikanth birthdayRajinikanth turns 71 today. (Photo: Vijay Sethupathi/Twitter, Mammootty/Twitter, Madhuri Dixit/Twitter)

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 71st birthday today. On the occassion, he is receiving warm wishes from his well-wishers. Tagging him as the “epitome of style and charisma,” Mahesh Babu wished Rajinikanth “greath health and happiness always.” Pa Ranjith also wished the superstar on his birthday. “Wishing you a very happy birthday dear
@rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always,” Mammootty wrote.

Mohanlal called Rajinikanth “epitome of humility.” In a tweet, he wrote, “Happiest birthday wishes dearest @rajinikanth sir.. You are the epitome of humility. Prayers for your good health and happiness always.” Dhanush wished Rajinikanth on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, the Atrangi Re actor wrote, “Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much.”

ALSO READ |Superstar Rajinikanth, will you or won’t you?

Sharing a throwback photo on Twitter, Madhuri Dixit recalled her first meet with Rajinikanth. “You are one of the biggest stars I have met and yet an extremely humble person. May you live a long and happy life ahead,” she wrote. Siva Karthikeyan mentiond how Rajinikanth is his “inspiration.” Sharing a picture on Twitter, he wrote, “Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |How much did Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

“No words can express all the respect and admiration we have for you. Have a great birthday sir,” Manjima Mohan mentioned via tweet. Director Bobby wrote, “Wishing the Ever Charming superstar, a humble human being @rajinikanth sir a very happy birthday. Keep inspiring us.” Director Kona Venkat wished Rajinikanth great health and peace. The filmmaker thanked Thalaiva for teaching him “simplicity.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which was received well by the audience. However, it did not manage to get good reviews from critics. Post the film’s release, Rajinikanth called it a “memorable film” and penned an emotional note for the film’s director. “Siva spoke very innocently, and honestly and I immediately liked him. I asked if he had a story for me. And I told him that we have to give a hit like Viswasam,” he shared via a message on his Hoote account.

Annaatthe is currently streaming on OTT platforms Netflix and Sun NXT. On Netflix, the film is streaming in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande, 9 celebrity
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement