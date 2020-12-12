Rajinikanth turns 70: Narendra Modi, AR Rahman and others wish Thalaiva

PM Modi and many others many others took to social media to send their best wishes to Rajinikanth. (Photo: Express archive)

Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 70th birthday today. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Darbar, which released in January 2020. His next project is Siva’s Annaatthe. Rajinikanth has already announced his entry into politics after he wraps up Annaatthe.

On the occasion of his birthday, PM Narendra Modi, actors Mohanlal, Navin Pauly, Mahesh Babu, musician AR Rahman and many others took to social media to send their best wishes.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.”

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

Malayalam acting legend Mohanlal shared, “Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth. #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth.”

Nivin Pauly wrote, “Happy birthday Superstar @rajinikanth sir! Thank you for inspiring all of us! Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy.”

Also Read | Rajinikanth turns 70, supporters throng his residence

Sudeep shared, “A legend who defined class and mass together,,, A true superstar who could make the impossible,,possible. Much happiness to u always @rajinikanth sir, and best wshs to a new beginning of ur political career. Happy returns.”

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always!”

Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans.

Wishing you a great birthday and good health!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SYWxRyOFqD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 11, 2020

AR Rahman, while sharing a CDP (common display picture) for Rajinilkanth, shared, “Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

Dulquer Salmaan tweeted, “An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth”

AR Murugadoss tweeted, “Happy birthday superstar @rajinikanth sir, the pillar of Indian cinema. Wishing you all success and all the happiness in the world. Keep inspiring us sir #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd