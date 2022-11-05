scorecardresearch
Rajinikanth to cameo in daughter Aishwarya’s Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth

Lal Salaam, produced by Lyca Productions and starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, will have music by AR Rahman.

Aishwarya's Laal Salaam to have cameo of Rajinikanth (Image: Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Twitter)Aishwarya's Laal Salaam to have cameo of Rajinikanth (Image: Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Twitter)

Superstar Rajinikanth is always up for teaming up with his daughters on projects. He acted in Soundarya Rajinikanth’s animated film Kochadaiiyaan and Aishwarya’s production, Kaala. N0w, he is joining hands with Aishwarya for another film, titled Lal Salaam. Directed by Aishwarya herself, the film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, and will have Rajinikanth in a special cameo.

The pooja of the film was held today with the cast and crew members in attendance. Both Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth are on cloud nine as they are set to share screen space with Rajinikanth. Sharing the news on Twitter, Vishnu wrote, “With the one and only superstar @rajinikanth sir… And music maestro @arrahman sir… Alongside my buddy @vikranth_offl. A good script by @ash_rajinikanth. Backed by the mighty @LycaProductions. God is kind (sic).” He also said, “A dream i never thought i could dream of (sic).”

On the other hand, Vikranth tweeted, “Not even in my wildest dream I thought this was possible. #LalSalaam Extremely excited & grateful. Thank you @ash_rajinikanth ma’am @rajinikanth sir @LycaProductions @gkmtamilkumaran @arrahman @TheVishnuVishal @DOP_VishnuR It still feels like a dream (sic).”

Going by the first-look poster, which has a burning cricket helmet amid rubble, it looks like Lal Salaam is a sports film. Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project. The production house is said to be teaming up with Rajinikanth for two big films. It is still unknown if Lal Salaam is a part of the deal.

ALSO READ |Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions sign two-film deal. Here’s what we know

Lal Salaam has music by AR Rahman and it will be released in 2023.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also busy with his upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It has Ramya Krishnan, Shivaraj Kumar, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 01:07:50 pm
