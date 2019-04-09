Rajinikanth movie Thalaivar 167 first look: LIVE UPDATES

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 167. The project is being helmed by AR Murugadoss, who is collaborating with Rajini for the first time in his career. Nayanthara is playing the female lead in the film. This will be Nayanthara’s fourth film with the superstar after Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji.

The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The production house also handled the finances of Rajinikanth’s science-fiction and action flick 2.0, a Shankar directorial which released last year. Lyca entered the film business with Murugadoss’ 2014 film Kaththi.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, which released at the beginning of this year. Nayanthara recently starred in the horror movie, Airaa, in which she played a double role.

Rumours stating that SJ Suryah (who appeared in Murugadoss’ Spyder back in 2017) had joined the film’s cast were being circulated, but Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed put them to rest by tweeting, “Dear Media Friends, The Rumours Being Speculated About The Cast Of #Thalaivar167 Is Not Authentic, As Of Now Only #Nayanthara Has Been Roped In The Film! Kindly Do Not Spread The News Until You Get An Official Press Release About The Entire Confirmed Cast @RIAZtheboss.”