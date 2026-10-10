Rajinikanth reveals the ‘missing element’ of Jailer 2: ‘A song with Tamannaah’

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Jailer 2, recently reminisced his life before becoming a movie star and said that even decades later, he misses his job as a bus conductor. Speaking at Jailer 2’s Super Show, Rajinikanth said his connection to the conductor’s job runs deeper than nostalgia. It is, by his own account, a part of his identity.

“I enjoy acting, but I am also deeply interested in working as a bus conductor. I spent five years working as a bus conductor, and even now, I still miss that job,” Rajinikanth said. “Deep in my heart, I have always felt a strong connection to the conductor’s job. To be honest, I have never really felt like a big superstar.”