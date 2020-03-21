Rajinikanth supports Janata Curfew, requests everyone to cooperate

Rajinikanth has requested everyone to cooperate tomorrow for the Janata Curfew. Rajinikanth has requested everyone to cooperate tomorrow for the Janata Curfew.

Rajinikanth has spoken about the novel coronavirus outbreak and has supported the Janata Curfew that is being held on Sunday. The actor posted a video where he requested everyone to cooperate for the Janata Curfew.

In the video, he said the 12 hour curfew can break the chain of transmission. He also added that India is in the third stage of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is our duty to stop it from escalating further.

“With the Prime Minister calling for Janata curfew on March 22nd, India prepares to avoid crucial Stage 3 community transmission of Coronavirus in the country,” he said.

He further added, “Italy tried implementing a similar nationwide curfew to prevent Stage 3, but due to the lack of support from the citizens, the efforts failed, resulting in the death of thousands of people to the pandemic. We don’t want such a crisis in India and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata curfew by strictly staying indoors and practising social distancing.”

The actor, who has halted shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe amid the outbreak, concluded by highlighting the efforts of doctors, nurses and medical workers. “In these crucial times let us also remember and thank the selfless service of all the doctors, nurses and medical workers by participating in the nationwide appreciation and prayers at 5 pm tomorrow,” he said.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan had posted a similar video where he urged everyone to practice social-distancing during this time.

