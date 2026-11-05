Rs 821 cr at box office, yet heading to OTT: Why Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is streaming so soon

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Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 12, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The digital premiere comes exactly 28 days after the film’s theatrical release on October 15.
As the film gears up for its OTT release, Jailer 2 has crossed Rs 821 crore worldwide, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The domestic collection stands at Rs 466.05 crore net and Rs 545.10 crore gross in India, with Rs 276 crore from overseas markets.
The film earned approximately Rs 3 crore net in India on Day 21 from 8,004 shows, a 10.4 per cent decline from the previous day. By Day 22, the day Ramayana opened in theatres, Jailer 2’s show count collapsed from 8,004 to 1,241. The single-day drop of nearly 85 per cent in screen allocation confirms what the box office numbers had been signaling for the past week: Jailer 2’s theatrical run, in any meaningful sense, will end the moment the Diwali releases arrived.
Also Read: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 Live Updates: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 816 cr, OTT version may be 30 minutes longer
Jailer 2 became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, behind Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and surpassed 2.0’s Rs 691 crore worldwide record to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.
Why Jailer 2 is releasing on OTT
The November 12 date was not decided after Jailer 2 became a hit. It was decided before the film released. The four-week theatrical-to-OTT window is a contractual arrangement between the producer and the streaming platform, finalised during the pre-release deal.
The OTT release will coincide with a week in which Jailer 2 is already losing screens to Diwali releases. Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, opened on Thursday, while Scene, starring Suriya, and Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara, will release on Friday. These films will absorb the screens and audience attention that Jailer 2 has commanded for three weeks. The film’s daily collections, already declining from their peak, will drop further once these new releases take over the multiplexes and single screens., particularly in Tamil Nadu.
The film is expected to continue running on a reduced number of screens even after the OTT debut, particularly in single-screen theatres in smaller towns where digital penetration is lower. However, the combination of the streaming arrival and Diwali competition is likely to bring the film’s active theatrical run to a close in most urban markets.
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel to Jailer (2023), which collected Rs 605 crore worldwide.