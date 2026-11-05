Rs 821 cr at box office, yet heading to OTT: Why Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is streaming so soon

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 12, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The digital premiere comes exactly 28 days after the film’s theatrical release on October 15.

As the film gears up for its OTT release, Jailer 2 has crossed Rs 821 crore worldwide, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The domestic collection stands at Rs 466.05 crore net and Rs 545.10 crore gross in India, with Rs 276 crore from overseas markets.

The film earned approximately Rs 3 crore net in India on Day 21 from 8,004 shows, a 10.4 per cent decline from the previous day. By Day 22, the day Ramayana opened in theatres, Jailer 2’s show count collapsed from 8,004 to 1,241. The single-day drop of nearly 85 per cent in screen allocation confirms what the box office numbers had been signaling for the past week: Jailer 2’s theatrical run, in any meaningful sense, will end the moment the Diwali releases arrived.