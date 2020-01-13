Rajinikanth starrer Darbar earns Rs 150 crore

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is helmed by AR Murugadoss. Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is helmed by AR Murugadoss.

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, which released in theaters on January 9, had a blockbuster opening weekend. The cop drama grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide.

Lyca Productions shared the latest box office figures of Darbar on Twitter. Along with a poster, the makers wrote, “Here’s the Worldwide Box-office collections of #DARBAR “Anyone can play the game, but the throne always belongs to the EMPEROR” @rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss #Nayanthara @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad #Santhanam @SunielVShetty #DarbarPongal #DarbarBlockbuster”

While the film has received mixed reviews, Rajinikanth’s performance has been lauded by critics and the audience alike.

In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Darbar may be Superstar Rajinikanth’s first film with hit director A R Murugadoss, but it remains a Rajini film which bows at each step to the continuing myth of the one and only Thalaivar.”

She added, “Set in Mumbai, it is about brave police commissioner Aaditya Arunsalam (Rajini) who single-handedly sets out to clean the city of its criminals. The plot is old-hat, the situations are older, but that’s okay. We know what we are in for: a two hour forty minutes Rajini-thon, in which he allows the script to give him set-pieces in which he is the fighter, the romancer, the jokester, the dancer, and everything else that you can think of, all rolled into one.”

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Prateik Babbar.

