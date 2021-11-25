Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe gets OTT release

Just weeks after its theatrical release, Rajnikinath starrer Annaatthe is streaming on OTT platforms Netflix and Sun NXT. On Netflix, the film is streaming in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

In just two weeks of its theatrical run, Annaatthe earned over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. Talking about the authenticity of Annaatthe’s box office figures, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan earlier told indianexpress.com, “When it comes to superstar Rajinikanth, many who have different political opinions and different viewpoints, always try to find a way to degrade the star as well as his movie. Unlike Hollywood, we don’t have a transparent open box office system where the audience can themselves view it, so few groups will take this as an advantage to always share contradicting negative reports to create confusion among the audience.”

While Annaatthe did not impress critics, Rajinikanth called it a “memorable film”. “Siva spoke very innocently, and honestly and I immediately liked him. I asked if he had a story for me. And I told him that we have to give a hit like Viswasam,” he shared via a message on his Hoote account.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave Annaatthe one star in his review. He wrote, “If you ask Siva, he might say it is a dream of every filmmaker to direct Rajinikanth in a film, and he’s no exception. But, what is the excuse that Rajinikanth could possibly give for working with a director who doesn’t bring anything new to the table, or promise to further enhance the popularity and the market that he commands?”

Annaatthe, which released on November 4, also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Soori, Abhimanyu Singh, Prakash Raj, Meena and Khushbu among others.