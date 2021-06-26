Rajinikanth spotted outside Mayo Clinic in US, see photo

A few days ago, photos and videos of Rajinikanth and his wife Latha did the rounds on social media as they left for the US from Chennai airport. Now, a week later, a photo of the superstar from the US has gone viral.

In the photo, Rajinikanth is seen outside the renowned Mayo Clinic in the US. He is seen sporting a casual look as he walks out of the hospital.

According to the reports, Rajinikanth is in the US to get his general health check-up done. He is expected to undergo a few tests there in the next few weeks and will return to India on July 8.

Rajinikanth has finished the shoot of his upcoming film Annaatthe. The film also stars Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy. Written and directed by Siva, it is slated to release on November 4 this year.

Earlier this year, the actor was also honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award. He took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the honour. Rajinikanth wrote, “I wholeheartedly thank the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring me Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in the Indian Film Industry.”

He added, “I thank my bus driver and friend Raj Bahadur who discovered my acting talent and encouraged me, my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad who sacrificed a lot while we were struggling in poverty to make me an actor, my guru K Balachander for creating ‘the Rajinikanth.’ I also thank my directors, producers, distributors, technicians, theatre owners, media, and Tamil people who have given me life. I dedicate this award to my fans across around the world. I thank Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, opposition leader and my friend MK Stalin, my friend Kamal Haasan, other state and central leaders, industry friends, and my well-wishers. Long Live Tamils, May Tamil Nadu prosper, Jai Hind!”