Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Rajinikanth spends his 72nd birthday with grandkids Linga and Yatra: ‘Cannot capture something more beautiful…’

Aishwarya shared the picture of her sons Yatra and Linga bonding with her father Rajinikanth on his birthday.

Superstar Rajinikanth pose with his grandchildren. (Photo: Twitter/ash_rajinikanth)
Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday celebrated his 72nd birthday with his family. Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared the picture of her sons Linga and Yatra sharing a moment with her father. “Cannot capture something more beautiful.. Cannot caption some such bonds .. My birthday boy with my boys !,” she captioned. Linga and Yatra are Aishwarya’s sons with actor Dhanush.

The internet was flooded with birthday messages for Rajinikanth on Monday. Overwhelmed by all the wishes, the superstar issued a note thanking everyone. To all my well wishers and friends who have wished me on my birthday from the Indian film fraternity, sports, business and all other fields of work…to all political leaders and friends from different states…to all the loving hearts from the public and society…to my dear fans all over the world and to the people of Tamil Nadu… My Heartfelt Thanks!!!,” he wrote.

Among those who wished Rajinikanth on his birthday include Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan and Dhanush. While Aishwarya and Dhanush are separated at the moment, the actor shared a wish for his father-in-law.

As a treat to his fans, the makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer also released a special teaser. The promo video was seemingly cut with the sole intention of showing Rajinikanth’s fitness. It seemed it was not too far-fetched to see him play the role which requires him to single-handedly take on the army of his rivals even at this age.

Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Jailer. Nelson is helming the film, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film also stars Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar in a key role. This film will mark Shivarajkumar’s debut in Tamil cinema. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Vinayakan.

Kamal Haasan advises Bollywood filmmakers: ‘Watch Hindi, Bengali films before English films’

