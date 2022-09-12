scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Rajinikanth signs autograph for little girl on Jailer sets, fans say ‘Lucky kid…’

Rajinikanth fan pages shared photos of the superstar signing an autograph for a little girl on the sets of his film, Jailer.

RajinikanthRajinikanth fans shared photos of him posing with a young fan (Photo: Twitter/ Rajini fan page)

Superstar Rajinikanth recently posed with a young fan on the sets of his film Jailer, and the photo of the duo has gone viral. In the viral photo, Rajinikanth signs an autograph and hugs the child while posing for the camera. Fan pages picked up the photo and many fans were envious of the little girl.

One fan wrote, “Who is the kid? Lucky…” Another comment read, “So blessed”. On person tweeted, “Lucky kid…”

Rajinikanth is working with director Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. Rajinikanth plays the role of a jailer, and the film will be shot entirely inside a prison.

Recently, Rajinikanth attended the music and trailer launch of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming historical drama Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 in Chennai. He was also the chief guest of the event.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 12:24:39 pm
