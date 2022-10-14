scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Rajinikanth shoots for Jailer in Cuddalore, fans throng shoot. See pics

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Jailer in Cuddalore along with actor Singam Puli.

Jailer posterJailer poster

Be it the shooting spot or his house or the airport, Rajinikanth gets love of his fans wherever he goes. This time, his fans thronged to the shooting spot of his upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film shoot is going on in full-throttle in Cuddalore. Pictures and videos from the film sets are doing the rounds of social media.

In one picture, Rajinikanth is seen in his look for the film in one of his signature poses. In another video, he is seen leaving the sets on his car as he waves to his fans, who greet him with, “Thalaiva.”

Picture of director Nelson from the sets is also making the rounds of social media. Actor Singam Puli is also seen along with him in it.

Here are the posts:

Rajinikanth was last seen in director Siva’s Annaatthe, which had Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, and Nayanthara in lead roles. Despite poor reviews, the film was among the hits of 2021.

ALSO READ |Jailer: Rajinikanth plays a man you don’t want to mess with in intense first look. See photo

It is an important film for director Nelson. The director, who gave a back-to-back hit with Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor, delivered the underwhelming Beast, which had Vijay in the lead role. He faced a severe backlash for the film. There were rumours that Jailer may get shelved due to the poor reviews. The performance of Jailer will be a determinant factor in his career.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

Other than Rajinikanth,  Jailer also has Ramya Krishnan, Shivaraj Kumar, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi as part of the star cast. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Rajinikanth’s Petta, is joining hands with the superstar again in this film.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 04:24:15 pm
Next Story

You are polluting minds of young generation of this country: SC slams Ekta Kapoor

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s London shoot diary
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement