Rajinikanth shoots for Jailer in Cuddalore, fans throng shoot. See pics

Be it the shooting spot or his house or the airport, Rajinikanth gets love of his fans wherever he goes. This time, his fans thronged to the shooting spot of his upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film shoot is going on in full-throttle in Cuddalore. Pictures and videos from the film sets are doing the rounds of social media.

In one picture, Rajinikanth is seen in his look for the film in one of his signature poses. In another video, he is seen leaving the sets on his car as he waves to his fans, who greet him with, “Thalaiva.”

Picture of director Nelson from the sets is also making the rounds of social media. Actor Singam Puli is also seen along with him in it.

Here are the posts:

Brisk shooting is happening in the Cuddalore bridge – #Jailer. pic.twitter.com/griJi7LEfp — DPK (@dp_karthik09) October 14, 2022

Rajinikanth was last seen in director Siva’s Annaatthe, which had Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, and Nayanthara in lead roles. Despite poor reviews, the film was among the hits of 2021.

It is an important film for director Nelson. The director, who gave a back-to-back hit with Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor, delivered the underwhelming Beast, which had Vijay in the lead role. He faced a severe backlash for the film. There were rumours that Jailer may get shelved due to the poor reviews. The performance of Jailer will be a determinant factor in his career.

Other than Rajinikanth, Jailer also has Ramya Krishnan, Shivaraj Kumar, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi as part of the star cast. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Rajinikanth’s Petta, is joining hands with the superstar again in this film.