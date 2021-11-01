Rajinikanth shares first photo after brain surgery: ‘Returned home’

Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently underwent a surgery to restore blood supply to the brain, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night. The actor has now shared a photo as he returned home after the surgery. “Returned home,” the actor wrote.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the city-based Kauvery Hospital on October 28, following an episode of giddiness and underwent “Carotid Artery Revascularization” (CAR) on Friday.

Sources close to the actor confirmed he was discharged on Sunday evening. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited the actor at the hospital and enquired about his health.

On Friday, the hospital said in a bulletin, “Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization. Procedure was performed successfully today.”

Rajinikanth’s upcoming flick, Annaatthe (Elder brother) is slated for a Deepavali release. Earlier this month, the actor visited the national capital earlier this week to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He also called upon President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.