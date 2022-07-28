Rajinikanth shares a throwback photo playing chess: ‘An indoor game I love the most…’

Did you know that Superstar Rajinikanth is a big fan of chess? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many seem to have just found out this little fact of Rajinikanth’s personality. On Thursday, the 72-year-old superstar shared an old picture of him playing chess. He could be seen engrossed in the game, plotting his next move in a pensive state.

“#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless,” Rajinikanth tweeted.

Rajinikanth’s tweet comes on the heels of the opening of India’s first chess Chess Olympiad in Chennai. The city and the top stars of Tamil cinema have added to the excitement around the game by actively promoting it across platforms. Earlier, Oscar-winner AR Rahman had composed and performed a song titled Vanakkam Chennai (Hello Chennai).

It’s worth noting that Rajinikanth had earlier invited chess grandmaster Praggnananandhaa R to his residence ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad and gave him gifts and good wishes.

#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless. pic.twitter.com/nVZ8SU51va — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 28, 2022

A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi pic.twitter.com/Xfg2XUg5RD — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) July 23, 2022

“A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi,” tweeted Praggnananandhaa, who earlier shocked the chess world by beating Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is preparing for his next film with director Nelson. Titled Jailer, the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth earlier worked with famous hair stylist Aalim Hakim to zero on his look for the movie. Jailer will go into production soon.