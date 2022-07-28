Rajinikanth shares a throwback photo playing chess: ‘An indoor game I love the most…’

Updated: July 28, 2022 6:12:09 pm
Did you know that Superstar Rajinikanth is a big fan of chess? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many seem to have just found out this little fact of Rajinikanth’s personality. On Thursday, the 72-year-old superstar shared an old picture of him playing chess. He could be seen engrossed in the game, plotting his next move in a pensive state.
“#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless,” Rajinikanth tweeted.
Rajinikanth’s tweet comes on the heels of the opening of India’s first chess Chess Olympiad in Chennai. The city and the top stars of Tamil cinema have added to the excitement around the game by actively promoting it across platforms. Earlier, Oscar-winner AR Rahman had composed and performed a song titled Vanakkam Chennai (Hello Chennai).
It’s worth noting that Rajinikanth had earlier invited chess grandmaster Praggnananandhaa R to his residence ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad and gave him gifts and good wishes.
#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless. pic.twitter.com/nVZ8SU51va
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 28, 2022
A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi pic.twitter.com/Xfg2XUg5RD
— Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) July 23, 2022
“A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi,” tweeted Praggnananandhaa, who earlier shocked the chess world by beating Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Rajinikanth is preparing for his next film with director Nelson. Titled Jailer, the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth earlier worked with famous hair stylist Aalim Hakim to zero on his look for the movie. Jailer will go into production soon.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad
Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Latest News
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Dalit, ex-BSP leader
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka’s law
Cochin Shipyard delivers country’s first indigenously-made aircraft carrier ‘Vikrant’ to Navy
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand murder case: Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Parliament gridlock: Is obstruction in ‘favour of democracy’? BJP once believed so
Milind Soman went running on a beach in Alexandria; know more about the place
Guptill leapfrogs Rohit Sharma to become highest run-getter in T20Is
Kiccha Sudeep says his ‘process’ to direct Salman Khan started last year
Women’s final will cap Olympic soccer tournament in Paris
Shehnaaz Gill joins Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi on America tour. Watch
India slams Pakistan for ‘politicising’ Chess Olympiad