Rajinikanth seeks his brother’s blessings ahead of political plunge

Rajinikanth takes blessings from his elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao in Bengaluru. (Photo: PR handout)

Superstar Rajinikanth met his elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao in Bengaluru recently. The actor was there to seek the blessings of his brother as he is set to make his long-awaited plunge into electoral politics. The pictures of Rajinikanth bowing in front of his brother with folded hands are doing the rounds on social media.

With just a few months left for state elections in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth earlier this month announced that he will float his own political party at the beginning of January 2021. He noted that the efforts to form the political party and launch the campaigning would take place on a war footing.

Actor Rajinikanth reached Bengaluru Yesterday and took blessings from his brother Satyanarayana Rao ahead of his political journey. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/tdiz89dnvM — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) December 7, 2020

Speculations were rife that Rajinikanth would choose not to take the risk of campaigning in the middle of a pandemic. However, last week, the actor surprised everyone when he clearly stated his intentions to form a political party and contest elections from all the seats of Tamil Nadu.

Before jumping into the electoral fray, Rajinikanth will finish shooting for Annaatthe. Written and directed by Siva, about 40 per cent of the movie is yet to be shot.

