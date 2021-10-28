Rajinikanth: I saw Annaatthe with family, my grandson will never forget this experience in his life

Superstar Rajinikanth last night attended a special screening of Annaatthe with his family. And he noted that the evening turned out to be a very memorable movie-watching experience for his grandchild and Dhanush’s son Ved.

“Since the release of Annaatthe teaser, my younger grandson Ved had been pestering me every day to show him the full movie. And in turn, I kept asking director Siva to finish the movie soon, so I could show it to him. And he promised that the film would be ready before I return from Delhi. And on October 27, a special screening was arranged in the Sun Network building. Yathra and Linga are in Kodaikanal with his father. So I said not to let them know about the movie plan because it would become a huge issue,” Rajinikanth said in a voice message he had posted on his Hoote account.

Rajinikanth watched Annaatthe with his wife, daughters and in-laws. “Ved wanted to watch the film sitting next to me. It was his first time watching my picture in a theatre. And he will never forget this experience in his life. He watched the whole movie with a lot of interest. And after the show, he hugged me tightly and he said to me that he was so happy. I was also very happy,” he added.

Rajinikanth, who was recently conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, is waiting for the theatrical release of Annaatthe. The film is set to hit the screens on November 4, coinciding with Deepavali.