Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Rajinikanth reviews Kantara: ‘You gave me goosebumps’

Rajinikanth is the latest to join the list of famous fans of Kantara. Earlier, the likes of Prabhas, Dhanush, and Prithviraj to name a few had heaped praise on the film, which is still running successfully at cinemas.

KantaraRishab Shetty was overwhelmed by Rajinikanth's appreciation for Kantara.

Kannada cinema’s latest hit Kantara has received an appreciation tweet from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. On Wednesday, the superstar gave a glowing review to the Rishab Shetty-starrer for giving him “goosebumps”.

“The unknown is more than the known no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema,” tweeted Rajinikanth.

As expected, Rishab Shetty was overwhelmed by Rajinikanth’s appreciation. “Dear @rajnikanth sir you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir (sic),” Rishab responded to Rajinikanth’s tweet.

Besides playing the lead role, Rishab Shetty has also written and directed Kantara. The climax performance of Rishab, especially, has created quite an impression on the audience.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 02:51:29 pm
Gods on currency: Kejriwal has taken a U-turn, trying to be a bhakt, says BJP’s Sambit Patra

