‘When I speak, it’s a problem’: Rajinikanth reveals why he now fears public speaking 

Superstar Rajinikanth has opened up about the constant scrutiny that comes with being one of India’s biggest stars, admitting that he now feels hesitant whenever he is invited to speak in public because his words often become a topic of debate.

The actor made the remarks at the title launch event of his upcoming film Dharman, where he shared the stage with longtime friend and collaborator Kamal Haasan. Speaking about fame, criticism and life in the public eye, Rajinikanth opened up on how every word he says often becomes the subject of scrutiny.

“I hesitate when I’m invited to speak. When I speak, it’s a problem. It’s a problem for me. It’s a problem for others. They will start spreading something. If I don’t speak, they’ll ask why I’m not speaking. If I speak, they will ask why I’m speaking now. Some will say I shouldn’t have spoken. After a long time, I realised that those who don’t like us won’t like anything we do or anything about us. It is foolish to think that those who like us will like us no matter what,” he said.