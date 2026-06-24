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‘When I speak, it’s a problem’: Rajinikanth reveals why he now fears public speaking
Rajinikanth opened up about constant scrutiny, saying he now hesitates to speak publicly as both his words and silence draw criticism.
Superstar Rajinikanth has opened up about the constant scrutiny that comes with being one of India’s biggest stars, admitting that he now feels hesitant whenever he is invited to speak in public because his words often become a topic of debate.
The actor made the remarks at the title launch event of his upcoming film Dharman, where he shared the stage with longtime friend and collaborator Kamal Haasan. Speaking about fame, criticism and life in the public eye, Rajinikanth opened up on how every word he says often becomes the subject of scrutiny.
“I hesitate when I’m invited to speak. When I speak, it’s a problem. It’s a problem for me. It’s a problem for others. They will start spreading something. If I don’t speak, they’ll ask why I’m not speaking. If I speak, they will ask why I’m speaking now. Some will say I shouldn’t have spoken. After a long time, I realised that those who don’t like us won’t like anything we do or anything about us. It is foolish to think that those who like us will like us no matter what,” he said.
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Dharman title unveiled
At the event, the makers officially unveiled the title of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Dharman, which was previously referred to as Thalaivar 173. The project has been generating excitement since its announcement as it brings together Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan once again.
Unveiling the first-look poster, Raaj Kamal Films International presented Rajinikanth in an intense avatar that appears to blend the worlds of medicine and rebellion. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, with R. Mahendran serving as co-producer under the Turmeric Media banner. Ashwath Marimuthu, best known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon, will direct the film.
தர்மமே வெல்லும்!#Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram pic.twitter.com/9ghF9XgboI
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 24, 2026
Speaking at the event, Rajinikanth revealed that the project had undergone several creative changes before finally reaching Marimuthu.
“Ashwath Marimuthu is the fourth director on this film. We first signed KS Ravikumar. Then Sundar C came on board, but he had other commitments. After that, Cibi came on board, but it was a sensitive subject about a nuclear scientist, with shooting planned in Afghanistan and Russia, so we decided to set it aside for some time. Then Ashwath Marimuthu came on board,” he said.
Dharman is one of two major projects currently connecting Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan after a long gap. While Kamal is associated with the film as a producer, the two stars are also expected to share screen space in the tentatively titled KHxRK, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Unlike that project, Dharman will feature Rajinikanth as the sole lead, with Simran reuniting with the superstar.
With the title now officially unveiled, the film is expected to move into its next phase of production. The project was first announced in January 2026 and remains one of the most anticipated Tamil films in development.
Jailer 2 buzz continues to grow
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s other major project, Jailer 2, continues to generate excitement among fans. Recent speculation suggests that Hrithik Roshan may have joined the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial for a special cameo, though the makers have not confirmed the reports.
The sequel will see Rajinikanth reprise his role as Muthuvel Pandian and is expected to expand the world of the blockbuster Jailer. The film reportedly also features Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu, while Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to return.
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