‘I identify myself as a bus conductor’: Rajinikanth reveals why he misses his old profession

Although director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie (2025) earned big bucks, it didn’t soar as high as many expected because of mixed reviews. It hit Rajinikanth fans hard, as his previous movie Vettaiyan (2024) had also underperformed at the box office. Fans have now pinned their hopes on Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, particularly since its prequel was his last bona fide blockbuster.

While fans are eagerly awaiting his next blockbuster, Rajinikanth believes it is their unwavering support that allows him to continue playing lead roles at 75. At the Jailer 2 Super Show, Rajinikanth said, “I am 75 now. Many people ask me how I am still playing lead roles. Ellam enna vaazha vaikum daivangalana, rasikka varum Tamil makkalala thaan (It is all because of the Tamil people, who are like gods to me, who come and celebrate my work). Without them, I am nothing. I’m just a blade of grass.”

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He continued, “It’s because of your love and support that big production houses are coming forward to work with me, and creative directors like Nelson are making films with me. I don’t know how to repay your love. I am falling at your feet.”

Discussing how he manages to remain as enthusiastic as ever even at 75, Rajinikanth said, “Firstly, we must love our work. Once that happens, we will get engaged in it naturally. Instead of considering work as work, start considering it as a game. Will we ever get tired of playing? Will we ever be late for a game? I love cinema so much. When you like your job so much, it won’t be strenuous or feel like a burden.”

Lessons from K Balachander

Rajinikanth also recalled the teachings of his mentor, legendary director K Balachander, which he has followed over the years. “Once we have said yes to a film, we shouldn’t be thinking about it only when we are on set. We should always be thinking about it. People like Kamal Haasan and I come from the ‘K Balachander school.’ When we are acting, he won’t say anything. But if we make a mistake, he will come to us and ask why we did what we did without thinking. Then he will scold us and tell us that we should always be thinking about the character we are playing. That’s how you can completely immerse yourself in the character.”

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While Balachander’s teachings shaped his approach to acting, Rajinikanth believes that maintaining a positive mindset is equally important in life. Discussing how he deals with negativity and maintains a positive mindset, the superstar said, “Your thinking should be correct. If your thoughts are positive, it will create vibrations on its own. Negative thoughts affect you. No matter what, we all have only 24 hours, right? So, why don’t we continue having positive thoughts?”

Rajinikanth recalls his bus conductor days

Rajinikanth, lastly, looked back at his life before stardom, admitting that his years as a bus conductor remain particularly close to his heart. “I love acting, of course. But I loved my bus conductor job much more than that. Those five years as a conductor were truly amazing. I still miss it. So, deep down, I believe I am a conductor and always will be. To be frank, I still can’t identify with superstardom and all the fame. That’s why I go to Bengaluru once in a while. When I see that bus, it brings happiness to me. When I see that khaki dress, my eyes tear up without me realising it. I identify myself as a bus conductor.”

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During the event, director Nelson also pointed out that Rajinikanth’s entourage consists of only two people and noted that they share a warm and friendly bond with the superstar. “Of all the people I have worked with, you are the person who arrives on sets with the least number of staff. They tease him at least five times a day, and he mostly spends quality time with them.”