scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Rajinikanth reveals an unknown fact about late Singapore President SR Nathan and Deva

Rajinikanth took the audience down memory lane at Deva's live concert.

Rajinikanth, DevaSuperstar Rajinikanth with composer Deva. (Photo: Instagram/blacksheeptamil)

Superstar Rajinikanth made a splash at the recently-held live concert by composer Deva. The video of Rajinikanth making his way to the stage with the title track of Baasha blaring in the backdrop has gone viral on the internet.

At the event, Rajinikanth spoke at some length about his long-time association with Deva. The composer has given some of the most memorable musical hits in Rajinikanth’s career. In fact, it has become impossible to separate Superstar from Deva’s background score. The beats that Deva composed for Annaamalai are still used when Rajinikanth’s name first appears on the screen in all his films.

Also Read |NC 22: Does Naga Chaitanya’s poster reminds you of Nobody?

Speaking at the event, Rajinikanth took the audience down memory lane. He also used the occasion to highlight a little-known achievement in Deva’s career.

“Singapore President Nathan was born and raised in Malaysia but his roots were in Tamil Nadu. When he passed away, his last wish was to perform his last rites to Deva’s Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu song from director Cheran’s film Porkkaalam. That song was played in the presence of great leaders from across the world. That song was broadcast across various countries, including Hong Kong and Thailand. It was translated into various languages by television channels to inform the meaning of this song to their viewers. But, in Tamil Nadu, it didn’t find any mention in any media,” Rajinikanth rued.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

The live concert performed by Deva took place in Chennai last Sunday. The packed Nehru Indoor Stadium saw the who’s who of Tamil cinema in attendance. Besides, Rajinikanth, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Meena, filmmakers Suresh Krissna, Vasanth among others were present at the concert.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 04:13:15 pm
Next Story

Black Friday in India: Croma sale till November 27, here are top offers on MacBook Air, iPad

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement