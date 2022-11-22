Rajinikanth reveals an unknown fact about late Singapore President SR Nathan and Deva

Superstar Rajinikanth made a splash at the recently-held live concert by composer Deva. The video of Rajinikanth making his way to the stage with the title track of Baasha blaring in the backdrop has gone viral on the internet.

At the event, Rajinikanth spoke at some length about his long-time association with Deva. The composer has given some of the most memorable musical hits in Rajinikanth’s career. In fact, it has become impossible to separate Superstar from Deva’s background score. The beats that Deva composed for Annaamalai are still used when Rajinikanth’s name first appears on the screen in all his films.

Speaking at the event, Rajinikanth took the audience down memory lane. He also used the occasion to highlight a little-known achievement in Deva’s career.

Lion: Kavithalaya Rajagopal feels that next generation will not remember Rajini's films but huge support & fandom for Rajinikanth (all age groups) when he attended Deva's Concert with #Baasha music..

“Singapore President Nathan was born and raised in Malaysia but his roots were in Tamil Nadu. When he passed away, his last wish was to perform his last rites to Deva’s Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu song from director Cheran’s film Porkkaalam. That song was played in the presence of great leaders from across the world. That song was broadcast across various countries, including Hong Kong and Thailand. It was translated into various languages by television channels to inform the meaning of this song to their viewers. But, in Tamil Nadu, it didn’t find any mention in any media,” Rajinikanth rued.

The live concert performed by Deva took place in Chennai last Sunday. The packed Nehru Indoor Stadium saw the who’s who of Tamil cinema in attendance. Besides, Rajinikanth, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Meena, filmmakers Suresh Krissna, Vasanth among others were present at the concert.