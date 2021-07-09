Rajinikanth returns to Chennai amid fanfare, watch video

Superstar Rajinikanth returned to Chennai late last night amid a lot of fanfare. He was greeted at the airport by a huge crowd of his fans and the media. Last month, he flew to the United States along with his wife Latha to undergo his regular health check-ups. He was once spotted coming out of Mayo Clinic along with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush.

Before heading to the US, Rajinikanth received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccination in Chennai. During his stay in America, he met many of his fans and obliged their requests to take pictures with him. From America, he first flew to Doha, Qatar and took a connecting flight to Chennai from there.

As soon as Rajinikanth arrived outside the airport, the crowd went into a frenzy looking at him. He was whisked away by his staff quickly as he didn’t even have time to take questions from the media stationed at the airport.

Before heading to the US, Rajinikanth had completed shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe. The production of the film was delayed by over a year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last December, the shooting came to an abrupt halt after many crew members tested positive for coronavirus. While four crew members tested positive for the virus, Rajinikanth had tested negative. However, the stress had caused fluctuations in his blood pressure level, requiring hospitalization.

Rajinikanth spent a few days under the observation of doctors at a hospital in Hyderabad before he cancelled the remainder of his shooting schedule and returned to Chennai for complete rest.

After recovering, Rajinikanth returned to the sets of Annaatthe in Hyderabad. The 70-year-old superstar shot non-stop for 35 days in the safe confines of a bio-bubble to complete the final leg of the shoot without further delay. The post-production work on the film is going on, and it is expected to open in theatres during the Deepavali holiday.

Written and directed by Siva, the film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj.