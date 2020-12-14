Rajinikanth resumes shooting for Annaatthe

Rajinikanth with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush on the sets of Annaatthe in Hyderabad. (Photo: Sun Pictures/Twitter).

Superstar Rajinikanth has begun shooting for his upcoming movie Annaatthe in Hyderabad. He took a chartered flight on Sunday to Hyderabad. The Superstar was accompanied by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush.

A video doing the rounds on the internet showed the flight support staff celebrating Rajinikanth’s birthday on board the chartered flight. The Petta star took part in the celebration by cutting a birthday cake.

Rajinikanth joined the sets of Annaatthe on Monday.

Nayanthara, who is playing one of the female leads, also reached Hyderabad on Sunday on a chartered flight. Keerthy Suresh is also expected to join the sets soon.

It is said that there is about 40 per cent of the movie remaining to be shot. And the filmmakers have planned to finish it in a single stretch.

Annaatthe boasts of an all-star supporting cast including Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori. D Imman, a long-time collaborator of Siva, is scoring the music for the film.

