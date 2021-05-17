Rajinikanth requests people to stay safe, contributes Rs 50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday met Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in Chennai to extend his support to the state’s effort to battle the second wave of coronavirus. The superstar also contributed a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Last week, the newly-elected chief minister had appealed to the public and the private organisations to generously contribute towards relief work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I request people to follow all the safety guidelines laid down by the government. Only then we will be able to defeat the coronavirus pandemic,” Rajinikanth told reporters after meeting with the chief minister.

And answering Stalin’s appeal, the who’s who of the Tamil film fraternity have been making significant contributions to the CM’s fund. Earlier, Ajith donated Rs 25 lakh and Suriya along with his father Sivakumar and brother Karthi gave a combined cheque of Rs 1 crore for the fund. Director AR Murugadoss ( Rs 25 lakh), actor Sivakarthikeyan (Rs 25 lakh), director Vetri Maaran (10 lakh), actor Jayam Ravi, his brother Mohan Raja and their father Mohan (made a joint donation of Rs 10 lakh), Soundarya Rajinikanth, her husband Vishagan and father-in-law SS Vanangamudi (together donated Rs 1 crore), Sun Pictures (Rs 30 crore) and many others have already contributed to the state’s relief fund.

On the career front, Rajinikanth recently completed shooting for his next film Annaatthe in Hyderabad. Last week, he returned to Chennai and received his second jab of the coronavirus vaccination. He will soon start dubbing for the film, which is written and directed by Siva.