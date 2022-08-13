scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Rajinikanth requests fans to fly Indian flag outside their homes on Independence Day in new video

In a new video, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has requested fans to display Indian flags on Independence Day.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
August 13, 2022 6:26:24 pm
RajinikanthRajinikanth shared a new video on his social media handles.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share a new video asking fans to display the Indian flag outside their homes on Independence Day as a mark of respect to the country. In the one-minute-long video, Rajinikanth says, “On our 75th Independence Day, as a mark of respect to our freedom fighters – many of whom underwent torture and sacrificed their lives – I request you all to come together without any caste, religious, and political biases and fly our national flag on a small pole outside our homes.”

He added, “We are here because of our nation. Let’s feel proud of our nation. Jai Hind.”

In a separate post, the actor shared, “This is the 75th year of independence for India.. our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity… for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries.. pain and humiliation.. for all those many thousands of people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for this freedom.. for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders.. let us honour and salute them with gratitude.. beyond caste, religion and politics.. let us pass on our Indian National Flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and work places. Let us celebrate the great Indian 75th Independence Day with pride… Let our national flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind,” the actor wrote.

Only days ago, the Tamil superstar changed his Twitter display picture to the tricolor flag like many other celebrities from across the country. In response, many of Rajinikanth’s fans also followed suit and changed their display picture.

ALSO READ |Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he, won’t he?

On the work front, Rajinikanth is working on his upcoming film, Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film has Ramya Krishnan and Shivarjakumar in pivotal roles. It is also rumoured that actor Tamannaah is part of the project marking her first collaboration with the superstar. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for Rajinikanth’s Petta and Darbar, is teaming up with the actor for the third time for the film.

