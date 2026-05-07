Rajinikanth recalls final promise to RB Choudary before tragic highway accident: ‘Act in my last film’

Rajinikanth was on the set of Jailer 2 when RB Choudary walked in with a request. He wanted to retire after one more film and wanted to cast Rajinikanth in it. The actor said yes on the spot but Choudary never made it to that film.

“I didn’t do a film with him earlier,” Rajinikanth said on Thursday. “He called me during the Jailer 2 shoot and said, ‘I have done 99 films. I’ll retire after my 100th film, and you should do that film with me.’ I said I’ll do it 100 percent.”

On Tuesday, he was returning from a family wedding in a village in Rajasthan when cattle strayed onto the highway, the vehicle he was travelling in lost control, and crashed into a roadside wall. He died on the spot.