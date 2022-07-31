Rajinikanth felicitates R Madhavan for Rocketry The Nambi Effect, actor shares video: ‘A moment etched for eternity…’

Actor R Madhavan, who is basking in the success of his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect shared a moment from his meeting with superstar Rajinikanth recently. Madhavan, who played the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, shared a video on his social media accounts where Rajinikanth is honouring him by wrapping a shawl around his shoulders.

Madhavan then touches the superstar’s feet to show respect. Nambi Narayanan is also seen in the video, sharing the joyous moment. Rajinikanth also honoured Nambi Narayanan in the same fashion.

Madhavan captioned the video as, “When you get the blessings from a one man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence on another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for you kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the world (sic).”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marks Madhavan’s debut in the world of direction. He has often called it his passion. The film released in theatres in July across the world. The movie also had a cameo by actor Shah Rukh Khan who played himself in the feature.

The film was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and also screened at Cannes Film Festival in April 2022. The movie is currently streaming digitally on Amazon Prime Video.