scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Rajinikanth felicitates R Madhavan for Rocketry The Nambi Effect, actor shares video: ‘A moment etched for eternity…’

Actor R Madhavan met superstar Rajinikanth in the presence of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan recently.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 11:56:54 am
r madhavanR Madhavan with Rajinikanth and Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: Madhavan/Instagram)

Actor R Madhavan, who is basking in the success of his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect shared a moment from his meeting with superstar Rajinikanth recently. Madhavan, who played the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, shared a video on his social media accounts where Rajinikanth is honouring him by wrapping a shawl around his shoulders.

Madhavan then touches the superstar’s feet to show respect. Nambi Narayanan is also seen in the video, sharing the joyous moment. Rajinikanth also honoured Nambi Narayanan in the same fashion.

Madhavan captioned the video as, “When you get the blessings from a one man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence on another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for you kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the world (sic).”

Check out the video here :

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

 

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marks Madhavan’s debut in the world of direction. He has often called it his passion. The film released in theatres in July across the world. The movie also had a cameo by actor Shah Rukh Khan who played himself in the feature.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...Premium
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...

The film was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and also screened at Cannes Film Festival in April 2022. The movie is currently streaming digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', removed from records

2

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

3

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

4

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

5

DHFL scam: CBI seizes chopper from builder’s hangar in Pune

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

Sanjay Raut calls ED raids 'political vendetta', Shiv Sena members lead protests
Follow Live Updates

Sanjay Raut calls ED raids 'political vendetta', Shiv Sena members lead protests

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Express Opinion

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

From a godown to a bakery. Journey of Bengaluru’s Albert Bakery
Know Your City

From a godown to a bakery. Journey of Bengaluru’s Albert Bakery

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Sonova GVP Martin Grieder

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean

Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shine at the Mijwan 2022 red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement