scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Rajinikanth praises Madhavan’s Rocketry: ‘I thank him for giving us such a film’

Superstar Rajinikanth is mighty impressed with Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 4, 2022 3:03:32 pm
Superstar Rajinikanth.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday heaped praises on Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He said that it is a movie that everyone should watch while congratulating Madhavan for delivering a “lived-in” performance.

“Everyone should watch Rocketry, especially the youngsters. To develop the space research program of our country, Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan had made many sacrifices and faced a lot of struggles. Madhavan has made a biopic movie of his life. He has delivered a very lived-in performance and in his very first film, he has proved that he is on par with other great filmmakers. I thank him for giving us such a film. Congratulations,” said Rajinikanth in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

Also Read |Bollywood box office report 2022: RRR and KGF 2 reigned as big stars bombed

Rocketry tells the story of Nambi Narayanan, an accomplished scientist with ISRO. However, he gets falsely accused of espionage and for over 20 years he faced trial on multiple fronts, including courts, media and society. He was finally cleared of all charges in the case and later accorded with Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

Rocketry not just tells the story of humiliation and the struggles that Nambi Narayanan faced after he was charged with espionage. The film also traces his life during the formative years and the lucrative offers he turned down to develop the country’s space programme.

Madhavan wrote, directed, produced and acted in Rocketry. He essayed the role of Nambi Narayanan. The movie also stars Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan in cameo roles.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
More Premium Stories >>

Rocketry, however, opened to mixed reviews from the critics. And it also had a slow start at the box office. The trade is optimistic that the film will grow in numbers based on good word of mouth from the audience.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

farah khan
Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman’s vintage photos, courtesy Farah Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement