Rajinikanth praises Madhavan’s Rocketry: ‘I thank him for giving us such a film’

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday heaped praises on Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He said that it is a movie that everyone should watch while congratulating Madhavan for delivering a “lived-in” performance.

“Everyone should watch Rocketry, especially the youngsters. To develop the space research program of our country, Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan had made many sacrifices and faced a lot of struggles. Madhavan has made a biopic movie of his life. He has delivered a very lived-in performance and in his very first film, he has proved that he is on par with other great filmmakers. I thank him for giving us such a film. Congratulations,” said Rajinikanth in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

Also Read | Bollywood box office report 2022: RRR and KGF 2 reigned as big stars bombed

Rocketry tells the story of Nambi Narayanan, an accomplished scientist with ISRO. However, he gets falsely accused of espionage and for over 20 years he faced trial on multiple fronts, including courts, media and society. He was finally cleared of all charges in the case and later accorded with Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

Rocketry not just tells the story of humiliation and the struggles that Nambi Narayanan faced after he was charged with espionage. The film also traces his life during the formative years and the lucrative offers he turned down to develop the country’s space programme.

Madhavan wrote, directed, produced and acted in Rocketry. He essayed the role of Nambi Narayanan. The movie also stars Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan in cameo roles.

Rocketry, however, opened to mixed reviews from the critics. And it also had a slow start at the box office. The trade is optimistic that the film will grow in numbers based on good word of mouth from the audience.