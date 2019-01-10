Petta movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Rajinikanth film off to a good start

After the success of 2.0, Rajinikanth is back in theaters with Petta. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran and Bobby Simha among others.

Subbaraj is a big fan of Rajinikanth and had revealed at the audio launch of the movie that Thalaiva was the one who asked him whether he had any scripts for him. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been successful in creating hype around the movie with tracks like “Marana Mass” and “Ullaallaa”.

Petta clashes with Ajith starrer Viswasam and it is to be seen how the two films fare and if their release on the same day will affect the business of both these films.

Petta is expected to be a ‘typical Rajinikanth film’ unlike Kabali and Kaala. It is also Superstar’s first Pongal release in 24 years. The film promises a throwback to the vintage Rajinikanth and seems to have ‘mass’ moments to suit the taste of his fans.