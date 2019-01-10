Petta movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Rajinikanth film off to a good start

After the success of 2.0, Rajinikanth is back in theaters with Petta. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran and Bobby Simha among others.
Subbaraj is a big fan of Rajinikanth and had revealed at the audio launch of the movie that Thalaiva was the one who asked him whether he had any scripts for him. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been successful in creating hype around the movie with tracks like “Marana Mass” and “Ullaallaa”.
Petta clashes with Ajith starrer Viswasam and it is to be seen how the two films fare and if their release on the same day will affect the business of both these films.
Petta is expected to be a ‘typical Rajinikanth film’ unlike Kabali and Kaala. It is also Superstar’s first Pongal release in 24 years. The film promises a throwback to the vintage Rajinikanth and seems to have ‘mass’ moments to suit the taste of his fans.
Jayam Ravi on Petta
Jayam Ravi tweeted, "Wishing Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and the entire team of #Petta the very best for a grand success!"
Petta first half: Quick review
Indianexpress.com's Antara says, "Petta is damn entertaining. Rajnikanth is in his element. Reminds me of his Baasha days."
Thank you dear Rajinikanth for constantly changing the game, says Santhosh Narayanan
Music director Santhosh Narayanan posted on Twitter, "Best wishes to my dearest @karthiksubbaraj, @anirudhofficial and the energetic team of #Petta for a huge success. Thank you dear Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir for constantly changing the game and bringing in such amazing talent."
Watch: Rajinikanth fans fill theaters
Rajinikanth's fans make a beeline for Chennai theaters. The first show of Petta in Chennai started at 4 am.
Watch: Fans are ready to get Rajinified
Fans in Chennai celebrate the release of Rajinikanth starrer Petta by bursting firecrackers.
Surprises galore
“Petta is an out-and-out entertainer that will satisfy the expectations of fans. I hope that the members of the press continue the love and support that me and my previous films have received. I request the members of the press to preserve the surprises the film has to offer. I sincerely request every one of you to keep the surprises in the film undisclosed while writing your reviews and articles, so that every single viewer out there gets to experience the fullness of the cinematic experience and Thalaivarism that Petta has to offer,” Petta director Karthik Subbaraj said in a statement.