Leaked stills from Rajinikanth’s Petta sets shocks Karthik Subbaraj

Director Karthik Subbaraj has requested the fans not to share the working stills from the sets of his forthcoming film Petta, which stars Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. “Kind request from #Petta team.. Pls do not share leaked stills or videos from shooting Spot.. Need all your support Shocked to see channels like @ThanthiTV are publishing leaked video as news. Guess next they would even telecast pirated movies as news… Completely Unethical..(sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

It comes days after working pictures of Rajinikanth from the sets of Petta went viral.

Karthik is shooting the film at a breakneck speed in various parts of the country. The film’s crew is now camping in Varanasi reportedly for an important schedule that will last for a month. Actor-director M Sasikumar was the latest one to join an already star-studded cast of Petta. “‘dream come true’ year for me. Sharing screen space with Superstar @rajinikanth Thank you @karthiksubbaraj and @sunpictures. Proud being part of #Petta(sic),” he wrote confirming the news on his Twitter page.

“Nice to work with you @karthiksubbaraj! Proud being part of #petta #natpu(sic),” he added.

See Karthik Subbaraj’s latest tweet here:

Kind request from #Petta team.. Pls do not share leaked stills or videos from shooting Spot..Need all your support 🙏 Shocked to see channels like @ThanthiTV are publishing leaked video as news.Guess next they would even telecast pirated movies as news… Completely Unethical.. — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) October 8, 2018

See Petta star M Sasikumar’s tweets here:

Petta has a sprawling star cast handpicked from the Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries. Actors Simran, Trisha, Malavika Mohanan, Megha Akash, Bobby Simha will be seen sharing the screen space with the Tamil Superstar. Bollywood’s seasoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also make his Tamil debut with this movie. Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in an important role. Composer Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for the upcoming film.

According to reports, Sun Pictures, producers of Petta, have plans to release the Rajinikanth-starrer on the upcoming Pongal holiday.

