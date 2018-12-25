KGF effect? Rajinikanth’s Petta to be dubbed in Kannada

The Kannada film industry has remained divided for years when it comes to dubbing the films and TV serials of other languages in Kannada. Since the 1960s, a section of the film fraternity and pro-Kannada groups have resisted the idea, claiming that it would affect the growth of Kannada cinema.

However, finally, the Kannada film industry may be waking up to the benefit of allowing dubbed movies in Karnataka. The buzz is that Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Petta will be dubbed in Kannada and simultaneously release in Karnataka along with the original Tamil version on Pongal.

According to reports, the filmmakers are in the process of making the Kannada version of the Rajinikanth starrer, which is also being dubbed in Telugu and Hindi.

The latest news comes in the light of the huge success of KGF, which was the first Kannada film to be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and released simultaneously in all languages on the same day. The result: KGF struck gold at the box office, as the audience across the country has visibly given the film a warm welcome at the box office.

The Hindi version of the Yash starrer is reportedly giving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero a run for the money in the north Indian pockets. That is a huge achievement for a Kannada film.

Producer Subramanya H aka Kari Subbu, the vice president of the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce, refused to comment when he was asked about the possibility of Petta getting dubbed in Kannada. Subbu said he was not in a position of sharing his thoughts on it. When asked whether the success of KGF in other languages has changed his stance as a staunch critic of dubbed movies, he said, “definitely not.”

It is also worth noting that Ajith’s Vivegam (2017) was released in Kannada as Commando earlier this year. The film released smoothly without the usual protests following intervention by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

CCI directed KFCC and its president SARA Govindu and popular actor Jaggesh to cough up 10 percent of their income as the penalty for resisting the release of dubbed movies. The protesters withdrew, allowing the release of Commando on about 100 screens.