Petta box office collection Day 4: People continue to throng theaters to watch the Rajinikanth film

Petta box office collection Day 4: The Rajinikanth starrer is having a dream run at the Indian as well as international box office, despite stiff competition from Ajith Kumar's latest offering Viswasam. The action-packed mass entertainer has had a positive impact on the audience.

The Rajinikanth starrer is having a smashing run at the box office in India as well as across the globe. Helmed and written by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has benefited from positive word-of-mouth promotion.

This action-packed film is unstoppable at the box office as it has highly impressed the audience. However, it has received mixed reviews from critics.

The mass entertainer Petta is having a dream run at the Chennai box office with an earning of Rs 1.29 crore in Chennai on the third day of its release.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in a span of three days, it has garnered over Rs 3 crore in Chennai alone.

Despite stiff competition from Ajith Kumar’s latest release Viswasam, the Rajinikanth starrer is going strong at the box office. It is ahead of Ajith’s Viswasam in the international arena. Petta has collected over Rs 10.7 crore in the US, Bala shared.

Petta, produced by Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth in the lead role along with a stellar ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran, Bobby Simhaa and Sasikumar among others.

The film was released on January 10.

