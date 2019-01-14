Petta box office collection Day 4: People continue to throng theaters to watch the Rajinikanth film

The Rajinikanth starrer is having a smashing run at the box office in India as well as across the globe. Helmed and written by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has benefited from positive word-of-mouth promotion.

This action-packed film is unstoppable at the box office as it has highly impressed the audience. However, it has received mixed reviews from critics.

The mass entertainer Petta is having a dream run at the Chennai box office with an earning of Rs 1.29 crore in Chennai on the third day of its release.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in a span of three days, it has garnered over Rs 3 crore in Chennai alone.

#Petta continues its impressive run at the #Chennai City Box Office.. With 5th show kicking in for the weekend, its gross goes up to ₹ 1.29 Crs on Saturday Total 3 days Chennai gross, ₹ 1.12+₹ 1.08+₹ 1.29 = ₹ 3.49 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 13, 2019

Despite stiff competition from Ajith Kumar’s latest release Viswasam, the Rajinikanth starrer is going strong at the box office. It is ahead of Ajith’s Viswasam in the international arena. Petta has collected over Rs 10.7 crore in the US, Bala shared.

#Petta on track to post Half a Million Dollars on Saturday – Jan 12th at the #USA Box office.. Also, crosses the $1.50 Million Mark in Total Gross.. As of 5 PM PST, it’s Sat gross stands at $412,000 Taking the total to $1,521,977 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 13, 2019

Petta, produced by Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth in the lead role along with a stellar ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran, Bobby Simhaa and Sasikumar among others.

The film was released on January 10.