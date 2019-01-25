Toggle Menu
Petta box office collection Day 15: Rajinikanth starrer is a massive hit

Petta box office collection Day 15: This Rajinikanth starrer has won hearts across the globe. Having hit screens on January 10, along with Ajith's Viswasam, the film continues to rake in good numbers in India as well as abroad.

The Rajinikanth starrer Petta has clearly made a huge impact on the audience. In its third week now, the film is going strong not just in India but also across the globe.

It has already entered into the Rs 100 crore club in mere 11 days, as per one of the distributors.

Now, it is soon expected to effortlessly cross the Rs 200 crore mark in the coming days.

In Sri Lanka, Petta has garnered Rs 3.02 crore in 11 days, tweeted trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Petta stars Rajinikanth, Simran, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha and Sasi Kumar in significant roles. This film also marks the debut of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tamil cinema.

As per reports, Rajinikanth might again team up with Karthik Subbaraj in the future.

The film was released on January 10 and is giving a tough competition to Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam.

