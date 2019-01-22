Petta box office collection Day 12: Rajinikanth starrer outshines Viswasam

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Petta is unstoppable at the box office. It was released on January 10, on the same day as mass-entertainer Viswasam starring Thala Ajith and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Despite that, Petta is going strong both in India as well as overseas.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala recently tweeted, “#Petta is performing well in TN. Will become All-time No.3 Grosser for #Superstar @rajinikanth in TN after #2Point0 and #Enthiran.”

Also, Rajinikanth has an immense fan base in the US, which is apparently why the film has garnered a total of Rs 17.15 crore so far in the US alone.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Rajinikanth, Simran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Malavika Mohanlal, Sasikumar and Bobby Simhaa among others.

Petta opened to mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana wrote in her review, “Petta promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. The storyline revolves around the life of a hostel warden, who has an unforgettable past, and how he takes revenge on those involved in killing his family. Rajinikanth is, undoubtedly, back to form with his inimitable style, swag and mannerisms. Only he can pull off a hostel warden that way.”