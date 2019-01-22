Toggle Menu
Petta box office collection Day 12: Rajinikanth starrer outshines Viswasamhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/rajinikanth-petta-box-office-collection-day-12-5548246/

Petta box office collection Day 12: Rajinikanth starrer outshines Viswasam

Petta box office collection Day 12: Despite competition from Viswasam, starring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara in lead roles, Petta has managed to perform exceptionally well in India as well as overseas.

Petta box office collection Day 12 Rajinikanth Vijay Sethupathi
Petta box office collection Day 12: The music of Petta is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Petta is unstoppable at the box office. It was released on January 10, on the same day as mass-entertainer Viswasam starring Thala Ajith and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Despite that, Petta is going strong both in India as well as overseas.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala recently tweeted, “#Petta is performing well in TN. Will become All-time No.3 Grosser for #Superstar @rajinikanth in TN after #2Point0 and #Enthiran.”

Also, Rajinikanth has an immense fan base in the US, which is apparently why the film has garnered a total of Rs 17.15 crore so far in the US alone.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Rajinikanth, Simran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Malavika Mohanlal, Sasikumar and Bobby Simhaa among others.

Advertising

Petta opened to mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana wrote in her review, “Petta promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. The storyline revolves around the life of a hostel warden, who has an unforgettable past, and how he takes revenge on those involved in killing his family. Rajinikanth is, undoubtedly, back to form with his inimitable style, swag and mannerisms. Only he can pull off a hostel warden that way.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Uri box office collection Day 11: There's no stopping Vicky Kaushal's military drama
2 The man who walked alone
3 Don’t associate me or my fans with any political party: Ajith