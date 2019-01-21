Petta box office collection Day 11: Rajinikanth starrer is raking in huge numbers

The Rajinikanth starrer Petta continues to impress audience all over the world. In Chennai alone, the film has garnered over Rs 11 crore in 10 days, shared trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter.

In another tweet, Bala shared that the Karthik Subbaraj directorial is minting money at the US box office as well.

He tweeted, “#Petta Total #USA Gross as of Sunday (Jan 20th) 6:00 PM PST – $2.38 Million [₹ 17 Crs]”

Rajinikanth has collaborated with Karthik Subbaraj, who is known for his films Pizza and Mercury, for the first time in Petta. And as per reports, the Superstar is looking forward to working with the director yet again.

The Indian Express review of the film read, “Petta isn’t a Kabali or a Kaala, but, Rajinikanth does mouth certain dialogues, which reflect his current situation in politics. He sends coded messages to not just the opponents but also the electorate — in the form of dialogues and usual song lyrics, which has been there in the filmo-political set-up for ages. The film has references like ‘Rajathanthiram’ (political acumen), ‘Pudhusa varavana thorathardhu ingerndhu aaramikkardhu dhaane?’ (The trend of shooing the newcomers away), Maathanum… Onnonna maathanum. (We need a change. I’ll change things one by one). But he again confuses you by singing, “Raman aandaalum Ravanan aandaalum enakoru kavalai illa” (I don’t care; anyone can rule this place) at the end.”

It further added, “Petta promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. The storyline revolves around the life of a hostel warden, who has an unforgettable past, and how he takes revenge on those involved in killing his family. Rajinikanth is, undoubtedly, back to form with his inimitable style, swag and mannerisms. Only he can pull off a hostel warden that way.”