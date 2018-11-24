Rajinikanth starrer Petta’s soundtrack to release on December 9

It has been announced that Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film, Petta’s audio will be out on December 9. The movie’s first single will release on December 3, while the second track will be available online from December 7. Rajnikanth, who is all set for 2.0’s big release, has wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta.

The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under his banner, Sun Pictures. “#PettaAudiofromDec9th The first single will be released on 3rd and second single on 7th! @rajinikanth @karthiksubbaraj @anirudhofficial @VijaySethuOffl @SimranbaggaOffc @Nawazuddin_S @SasikumarDir @trishtrashers”, the makers recently tweeted.

The star-studded cast of Petta includes Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Bobby Simha and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Anirudh Ravichandran has composed the music of the film and the cinematography has been handled by Tirru. The movie is slated for a Pongal release.