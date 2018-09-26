Rajinikanth’s Petta to clash with Ajith’s Viswasam?

Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Petta, a Karthik Subbaraj film. Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Petta, a Karthik Subbaraj film.

Superstar Rajinikanth is busy shooting for his upcoming entertainer Petta, which is helmed by young filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. The film crew is currently shooting in Lucknow. The buzz is that shooting is going at a brisk pace as the filmmakers have plans to release the film during Pongal.

Actor Bobby Simha, who is playing a key role in Petta, reportedly revealed that the film will hit the screens in January while talking to media during a special screening of his movie Saamy Square. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Actor Ajith’s upcoming film Viswasam has already been announced as a Pongal release. The film, which marks the actor’s fourth collaboration with director Siva, is also fast nearing completion.

Petta boasts of an all-star cast, including Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran and Trisha among others. Composer Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for the upcoming film.

Recently, speculations were rife that Rajinikanth will next work with ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The director is currently busy with Vijay starrer Sarkar.

Rajinikanth is meanwhile waiting for the release of his magnum opus 2.0, which is directed by Shankar. The film, also starring Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in important roles, has already missed several release dates due to post-production reasons. The filmmakers have confirmed that the movie will release on November 29.

