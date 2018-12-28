Petta: Everything we know so far about the Rajinikanth starrer

Superstar Rajinikanth is getting ready to kill it on the big screen again after the success of his latest outing at the box office, Shankar’s 2.0. Yes, we speak of Petta, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bobby Simha among others in significant roles.

Even as the trailer of Petta is set to be released today at 11 am, here is everything we know so far about Rajinikanth’s Petta:

The plot

Now, this is probably the best thing that can happen to a film when you don’t have a clue about the movie’s plot ahead of its release. All we know from various reports is that the Thalaiva plays an aging gangster in the movie. And that Petta, of course, is a throwback to the good old days of the 1980s and 90s.

The cast and their characters

Rajinikanth

Here you go! The #Petta unseen still you have been waiting for!#PettaPongal2019 pic.twitter.com/WA8HM7FIIg — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 23, 2018

The released posters don’t reveal much as mentioned before, but of course, there is still some meat to be had there. In a poster, Rajini aka Kaali seems to be rocking his 80s look, looking young and striking in his all-white attire and a handlebar mustache.

Vijay Sethupathi

Petta is filmmaker Karthik and actor Vijay’s second project together. They had previously collaborated together on the acclaimed movie Pizza. At the audio launch of the movie, Vijay had confirmed that he would be playing the bad guy in the movie. In a poster, we see Vijay in a fierce, rugged avatar as Rajini’s silhouette approaches him silently. Vijay will be essaying the role of a villain called Jithu in Petta.

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be making his foray in the Tamil film industry with Petta, will be essaying a character called Singaar Singh, Trisha will be seen portraying the character of Saro. The movie also features Bobby Simha, Simran, M Sasikumar and Malavika Mohanan among others in prominent roles.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj

Petta is Karthik Subbaraj’s fifth outing as a director. The filmmaker, known for helming acclaimed movies like Pizza and Jigarthanda, will be directing Rajinikanth for the first time in Petta. Karthik claims to be a Rajini fan and had even revealed at the audio launch of the movie that Thalaiva was the one who had asked him whether he had any scripts for him. Now whether Petta will live up to the hype and expectations of the audience, only time will tell.

The music

The soundtrack and score of the movie has already created an uproar among fans, and not without reason. Tracks like “Marana Mass,” Petta Theme and “Ullaallaa” are composed keeping in mind the kind of music in Rajinikanth’s earlier films. And composer Anirudh Ravichander seems to have done a stand-up job.

Watch the teaser of Petta:

The team

Apart from having a stellar cast, great music and a talented filmmaker, it has been reported that National Award-winning stunt master Peter Hein has directed two important stunt sequences of the movie. And as if that were not enough, 24 cinematographer Tirru has taken care of the camera work.

Petta is expected to release on January 11, 2019.