Celebrities laud Rajinikanth for taking a stand in Periyar row

Rajinikanth has refused to apologise for his remarks against Periyar E V Ramasamy. Rajinikanth has refused to apologise for his remarks against Periyar E V Ramasamy.

Rajinikanth’s refusal to apologise for his remarks against social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy is getting all sorts of reactions on social media. While many are supporting Thalaivar for his stance, others are accusing him of levelling false allegations against Periyar.

Actor Khushbu Sundar is among those who have lauded Rajinikanth for not being politically correct and taking a stand.

“Right or wrong, it’s a personal perception n acceptance..but I am glad to see @rajinikanth Sir standing firm on his ground. What we need now is honesty..fear cannot be the rule. Speak..speak what your hearts says. Everybody will have an opinion n you cannot please everyone,” Khushbu wrote on her official Twitter handle.

In another tweet, she added, “it’s ur democratic right to show ur dissent if you think @rajinikanth Sir is wrong. I appreciate that he is taking a stand.I am not to judge what he said is right or wrong. It’s important to speak without fear n he is dong it. One cannot be #politicallyCorrect to be in good books.”

TV anchor Sumanth C. Raman also wrote on Twitter, “Good to see @rajinikanth stand his ground on DK procession issue. Hurting feelings of anyone’s faith is not acceptable and has gone on for too long in Tamil Nadu. Social reform is certainly needed in Hinduism but abusing Hindu Gods needs to be called out. #istandwithrajinikanth”

Raman added, “For very long the charge against @rajinikanth was that he wanted to please everyone and refused to take a stand that was overly critical of anyone. By calling out the DK procession and refusing to apologize he has taken a firm stand. #Rajinikanth”

While addressing the 50th anniversary-cum-readers’ connect event of Tamil magazine Thuglak on January 14, Rajinikanth had claimed that Periyar had taken out a rally in 1971 at Salem in which “effigies of Ram and Sita were paraded without clothes and garlanded with footwear”.

Post Rajinikanth’s remarks, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) party filed six police complaints against the Darbar actor accusing him of defaming Periyar.

Following this, Rajinikanth on Tuesday told reporters outside his home in Chennai that his comments were based on news reports he had read. He even showed clippings from magazines and newspapers. “This is Outlook, Hindu group… This report from 1971 says that effigies were paraded without clothes… This is something I have read… I cannot apologise for this. Let me politely inform you all that I cannot apologise, sorry,” he said.

